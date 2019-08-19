|
|
Donald Mand
Oshkosh - Donald William Mand, 94, a lifelong resident of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019 at Oakwood Manor Assisted Living. Donald was born March 24, 1925, in Oshkosh. He was the son of Julius and Esther (Hughes) Mand. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1944 and attended University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He served in the military as a Private with the United States Army Air Corps from May 1943 to May 1945. On November 8, 1952, he married Barbara Gronowski at St. Peter Church and spent a wonderful 66 years together.
In October 1953, Donald joined the City of Oshkosh Police Department where he remained employed until he retired in March 1987 after completing 34 years of service. He began as an officer and was promoted to the Detective Bureau in 1964. In 1973, he became a Detective in the Youth Aid Bureau where he spent 14 years working with juveniles and the school district.
Donald received many awards and recognitions throughout his career that he loved. He was a Charter Member of the Boys Club Board of Directors, and was a past President of the Boys Club. Donald was the 1972 Police Officer of the Year. In 1976, he received the Boys Club Man and Boy Award. He was also a member of the Wisconsin Police Protective Association. In 1977, he earned the Oshkosh Jaycee Distinguished Law Officer of the Year. He also attended the FBI Fingerprint School.
After retirement, Donald spent every day at Caramel Crisp enjoying his coffee, cookies and cinnamon rolls. He also spent time with his buddies going to Hardee's for daily morning coffee and to weekly lunches at The Delta. He continued to always put a smile on your face with his crazy sense of humor and witty remarks. There was always a story to tell, and some were longer and more accurate than others, but everyone enjoyed listening to them. His days consisted of many naps, driving his wife crazy, cleaning (he didn't cook), washing dishes, cutting the grass too short, collecting golf balls in the back yard, smoking cigars, chewing toothpicks, collecting rags, playing solitaire, going for car rides, listening to the police scanner, watching the news (with the tv volume extremely loud), and he was happiest when he was listening to big band music (Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman was his all-time favorite). He also loved spending time with his grandkids and great-granddaughter.
The family members that will cherish his memory include his wife Barbara; their 4 children, Bill Mand (Lisa) of Rocky Mount, NC (grandchildren Tiffany, Bryan, Savannah, 2 step-grandsons); Jim Mand of Oshkosh, WI; Bob Mand (Sue) of Appleton, WI (granddaughters Amanda, Jennifer, great-granddaughter Allyson); and Peggy (Rick) Steele of Olathe, KS (grandchildren Taylor, Noah). He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son Thomas Mand.
The funeral service will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parish, St. Peter Site, 435 High Ave, Oshkosh, WI 54901 on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Visitation will be 9:00am-11:00am with Mass at 11:00am. Friends and family are invited to a lunch in the church hall following the service. Memorial should be directed to the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh.
The family would especially like to thank the staffs of Oakwood Manor Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice Services for their outstanding care and loving treatment they provided.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019