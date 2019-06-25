|
Oshkosh - Donald R. Meton, 87, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He endured many years of illness and always met sickness with great courage and great strength. The son of Harvey and Josephine Meton he was born in Oshkosh on August 31, 1931. On September 18, 1965 Don married Carole Wilson and God graced them with 53 years of marriage. He is survived by his wife Carole; son Mitchell (Sherry) Meton of Oshkosh, WI; daughters Pamela (Bob) Newell of Oshkosh, WI, and Angela (Jeremy) Moser of Valencia, CA; granddaughters Heather (Brian) Wuest of Hartford, WI, Ashley (Chris) DeBlois of Madison, WI; great-grandsons Scott Wuest and Jonathon DeBlois; sister Beverly Hinske of Menasha, WI; brother Michael Meton of Madison, WI.
Following high school graduation Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country in Korea. During his deployment there he often went off base, risking his own safety, to hunt deer and pheasant to give to the local population to supplement their food sources. He later returned to Oshkosh and was employed for 43 years with Oshkosh (Truck) Corporation.
After retirement he and Carole were fortunate to be able to travel and enjoy their retirement. Don was an avid hunter and an extremely talented bird carver. He held lifetime memberships in the Marine Corps League and the American Legion. He loved the outdoors and was a member of the Audobon Society and other environmental organizations.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Mercy Medical Center, Affinity Hospice, and Evergreen Community for their kind care during his last days with us.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Don's memory to the Audobon Society or the organization of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3:00PM. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00PM until the time of the service. Military honors will follow the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 25, 2019