Donald Nicholson
Oshkosh - Donald "Don" Keith Nicholson, 70, of Oshkosh Wisconsin gained his angel wings on September 14th 2020. Don was born on Flag Day, June 14th 1950 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, the son of the late Dr Kenneth and June (Scheibe) Nicholson. On August 9th 1969 he married the love of his life Nancy (Shilts) Nicholson. He graduated from UW Milwaukee and worked in Material Management for over 30 years before obtaining his Master's of Special Education degree from UW Oshkosh and working the next 10 years at Oshkosh West High School.
Don was survived by his wife: Nancy Nicholson; children: Donald (Stacey) Nicholson, Neal Nicholson, Heather (Jacques) Nicholson-Colbert; beloved grandchildren: Trey, Chase, Kenzie, Gavin, Tessa and Rosalyn; sister-in-law Mary Cefalu, brother-in-law Guy Shilts; and many loving nephews, nieces, family and friends. Don was preceded in death by brother-in-laws Douglas Shilts and Vincent Cefalu, and sister-in-law Beverly Shilts.
Don's greatest passion was his family, closely followed by amateur sports, a quest for knowledge, and travel.
Don's Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, and in the honor of Flag Day, donations can be given to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
).
'Do not let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do' - John Wooden.