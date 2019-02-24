Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Berlin, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
Berlin, WI
Donald P. Mehn Obituary
Berlin - Donald Paul Mehn, age 73, of Berlin, died peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Patriot Place in Berlin.

He was born December 18, 1945, in Berlin, the son of Henry and Emma Schultz Mehn. Don attended Berlin High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. On September 7, 1968, he was united in marriage to Judith Selchow at Peace Lutheran Church in Green Lake.

For 42 years Don was parts manager at Johnson-Fortnum in Berlin. His love for hunting, fishing and hiking was evident in his memberships of Berlin Conservation Club, National Turkey Federation and Waushara Archers. Don was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.

Don is survived by his wife, Judy; two sons, Peter (Judy) Mehn and Mark Mehn; three grandchildren, Benjamin Mehn, Samuel Mehn and Jennifer Mehn; brother, Willie (Elaine) Mehn; and two sisters, Betty (Ardell) Opheim and Arlene Wynstra. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leland Mehn; and sister, Elsie Renn.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin, Rev. Brian Beardsley officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, and on Saturday at the church one hour prior to the services. Interment with military honors performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbola[email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019
