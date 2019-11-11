|
|
Donald Remer
Omro - Donald N. Remer, age 82, passed away at Aurora Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born in Omro on November 19, 1936 the son of the late Jasper and Helen (Maher) Remer. On April 27, 1957 he married his wife of 62 years, Carol Malson. Don loved working the land and was a dairy and cash crop farmer for most of his life. In his younger years he enjoyed hauling milk for many area farms. Don enjoyed reading and taking his sons to see stock car races. If it had four legs, Don loved it. He will be remembered for sharing his ideas, his sense of humor, and the love he had for his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Don is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Larry (Sandy) Remer; and grandchildren: Amber (Kyle) Ankenbauer, Emma Remer, Alex Remer, Jackson Remer and Melissa Remer. He was preceded in death by his sons: Mark and Wayne Remer; his parents; and his sister, Margaret Ruedinger.
A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 730 Madison Ave., Omro. Burial will be in Omro Cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the Aurora Medical Team for their care. Further, thank you to all of the friends and community for their wonderful support, he was a good farmer and a fine man. He loved to visit with you.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019