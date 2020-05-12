|
Oshkosh - Donald William Hass, age 85, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Edenbrook of Oshkosh. Donald was born in Berlin on January 6, 1935 to the late William and Genevive (Kallas) Hass. On July 27, 1968, Donald married Joan Holdren.
Donald attended St. Vincent Catholic School and was a graduate of Oshkosh High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and had worked at Mathwigs Welding and the Oshkosh Sanitary Service. He enjoyed picking hickory nuts and gardening, especially his flowers.
Donald is survived by his wife, Joan; his brothers, Gerald (Vivian), Bob (Charlotte) and Lewis Hass; many nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law, Gary and Frederick (Lucille) Holdren.
In addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his sister Darlene Williamson.
A graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11am followed by Military Honors.
The family would like to thank the staff at Edenbrook and the medical professionals that cared for Don.
Memorial contributions can be mailed to the funeral home and will then be forwarded to the family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 12 to May 13, 2020