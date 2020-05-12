|
Kimberly - Donald W. Robinson, age 88 formerly of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 of natural causes, at his residence. He was born on September 10, 1931 to the late Henry and Edna (Raven) Robinson in Oshkosh. Donald married Delores Baier on July 7, 1951 and their marriage was blessed with three sons.
Donald served as a US Army Ranger during the Korean War from 1949 to 1953. He was stationed at Camp Carson in Colorado and worked with horses and mules. He was also a certified parachutist.
In his younger years, he worked at horse stables in the area. Later in life, he worked as a lineman at Wisconsin Public Service, where he was active in the company union. He retired in February of 1992 after 35 years of dedicated service to WPS.
Earlier in life, Donald and Delores spent time raising, and sledding with Siberian Huskies. Donald was a member of Hank's Club for many years. Donald and Delores enjoyed retirement, traveling to see shows in Branson, MO. He enjoyed woodworking, telling a good joke, playing sheepshead and Bingo. He moved to Arkansas in 2008 and spent almost 10 years there, enjoying the warm climate. He moved back to Wisconsin in 2017 and had been living at Aspire until his passing.
Donald is survived by his sons, Dan (Theresa) Robinson of Wautoma, Jim (Debby) Robinson of Deerbrook, and John (Susan) Robinson of Greenville; grandchildren, Nicole (Todd) McKay, Tyna (Jake) Cumber, and Tami (Chris) Hert, all of Oshkosh; great-grandchildren, Drew, Hunter and Caleb McKay, Cameron and Payton Cumber, Katrina, Christian, Catherine and Khloe Hert; brother, Tom Robinson; sister, Marge Quast. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores; brothers, David, William, Richard and Floyd; sisters, Carol, Darlene, Ruth and Mary.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd. Social distancing will be enforced. Graveside visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Military honors will follow the funeral.
A special thank you to Aspire Senior Living Staff for the care and friendship you gave Donald while living there.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 12 to May 13, 2020