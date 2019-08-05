|
On August 5, 2019, Donna Birch, loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother of eight passed away at the age of 79.
Donna was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, on February 13,1940, to Rex and June Lane, the firstborn and only sister to her two brothers. Her parents had an 80-acre homestead in the country where chickens, a dog, and other varieties of animals could be spotted along with gardens of raspberries and assorted vegetables.
Donna went to school in a one-room school house and became active in 4H (Head, Heart, Hands, and Health) when she was older. She even entered a flower arrangement in the County fair, winning a medal.
After graduating from Grand Rapids Senior High School in1958, Donna entered the nursing profession and did her training at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. She was also being courted by a very handsome young man who was studying at UMD (University of Minnesota-Duluth) to become a teacher in special education. They had many date nights and eventually fell in love with one another. Donna and her beau Larry got engaged, then were married on August 10, 1963.
Donna had two children, Wayne (Jeanice) Birch and Stacey (Tom) Anderson, who blessed Donna with eight grandchildren: Joshua, Samuel, Sharon, Eli, Eva, Mary, Ezra, and Eden. The grandchildren always brought such joy to Donna and she loved them dearly. Wonderful memories have been shared by all through the years.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Rex and June (Newton) Lane. Donna is survived by her husband, Larry, her two children and eight grandchildren, brothers Larry (Dee) Lane and Barry (Terry) Lane, beloved nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and several cousins.
A celebration of life service will be held at Calvary Bible Church in Oshkosh at 7 PM on Thursday, August 8. Light snacks will follow the service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019