|
|
Berlin - Donna Jean Moldenhauer, age 84, of Berlin, died peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Patriot Place in Berlin.
She was born January 17, 1935, in Waushara County, the daughter of James "Homer" and Lenore Robinson Posorske. Donna was a 1953 graduate of Berlin High School. On October 4, 1958, she was united in marriage to William "Bill" Moldenhauer at Berlin Baptist Church.
Donna worked for W.P.L. for 37 ½ years. She enjoyed being involved in the community and made wonderful friends through organizations such as Ladies Aid, the Poy Sippi Petal Pushers Garden Club, EAA and HCE. This time of year was special for Donna as she would show her home-grown flowers at the Green Lake County Fair. She and Bill enjoyed spending time together traveling to special places like Sweden, Egypt and the Holy Land. One of Donna's hobbies was genealogy. She found uncovering history fascinating and enjoyed sharing the stories with others. Donna was past president on Berlin Alumni Association Board, prom queen in high school, and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, Larry (Lyn) Posorske and their children, Alex (Leslie) & Matt (Theresa); Barbara (Gary) Whitfield and their children, Barnaby, Ryan, Eric & Eliza Whitfield; Gary (Kathy) Posorske and their children, Angie (Jim) Slagle (Brenden & Alexia), Kim (Scott) Warnke (Tatum & Logan); Bob (Joan) Posorske and their children, Jenny (Kevin) Nordberg (Parker & Colbie) and Robby Posorske; Bonnie (Steve) Huber and their children, Nate (Linda) Huber (Noelle), Andy Huber, and Allie (Josh) Winiger (Isaac); David (Diane) Posorske and their children, Doug Posorske & Michelle Posorske; Ruth Ann Haase; Judy (Will) Kasuboski and their children, Andy (Sarah) Kasuboski (Charlie & Hattie), Laura (Dan) Brellenthin (Ben) and Claire (Josh) Wendt; Sue Haase and her children, Kevin (Heather) Haase (Lilly & Kolby), Ryan Haase and Chris Haase; Brenda (Jeff) Baxter and their children, Jeremy (Jamie) Baxter (Ebbie) and Jason Baxter; Becky (Kris) Engebretson and their children, Kyle Engebretson & Rachel Engebretson; and Dan (Shawn) Moldenhauer and their children, Zack Moldenhauer & Jordon Moldenhauer. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on December 12, 2018; parents; sisters, Ellen Muscavitch, Gwen Posorske and Evelyn Haase; and brothers, Howard Posorske, Burt Posorske and Dale Posorske.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 10, at 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment will be in Bush Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Bush Cemetery and Berlin High School Alumni Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019