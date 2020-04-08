Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Schonscheck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Schonscheck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean Schonscheck Obituary
Donna Jean Schonscheck

Omro - Donna Jean Schonscheck, 82, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Donna was a devoted wife and mother. She was always at the side of her high school love and best friend Gordon, her husband of 64 years. They spent their entire married life on the family farm.

Donna and Gordy enjoyed camping in Northern Wisconsin and winter trips to Florida, attending EAA, country music festivals, Winneconne school events, and watching the Packers, Brewers, and Badgers. She was a member of the Borth United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon; three children, Randy (Julie), of Omro; Mark (Sherry), of Omro; Debra Jean, of Wausau; four grandchildren, David (Sierra), of Omro; Daniel (Abbey), of Oshkosh; Kelsey and Kolyn, of Wausau; four great-grandchildren, Claire, Landon, Graham and Charlotte; two sisters, Yvonne Sprenger, of Larsen; Cheryl Poehlman, of Kaukauna; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard and Violet Kiesow, Bernice Schonscheck, Virginia Schonscheck; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, V. Stuart and Evelyn Furman.

A private family service will be held and burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Poygan. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

A memorial will be established.

If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -