Donna Julien
Neshkoro - Donna Julien, age 72, of Neshkoro, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Heartland House in Wautoma. She was born on June 14, 1948, the first child of Arden and Laverne (Oelke) Krause. Donna grew up on the family farm near Spring Lake and graduated from Wautoma High School in 1966. During her high school years, she enjoyed playing the alto saxophone. After high school, she attended and graduated from cosmetology school in Appleton and became a hairdresser. While living in Milwaukee, Donna met Rick Julien, whom she married on October 18, 1975, at Zion Lutheran Church in Neshkoro. They moved to Donna's maternal grandparent's homestead in rural Neshkoro in 1976, where they lived the rest of their married life.
Donna was a very spontaneous person and enjoyed serving others. She loved spending time in the outdoors gardening, hunting and fishing. She also enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles and watching Nascar. Donna and Rick loved their German Shepherd dogs.
Those Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory include her mother, Laverne Drover; sister, Deborah (Craig Bowden) Krause; 2 brothers, Daniel Krause, David (Bonnie) Krause; several nieces and nephews; close family friend, Kyle Zibung; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Julien on March 11, 2020; her father, Arden Krause; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alfred and Grace Julien.
A funeral service for Donna Julien will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 227 North State St., in Neshkoro. Pastor John Bumgardner will officiate. Donna will be laid to rest following the service at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Neshkoro.
