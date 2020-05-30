Donna Kleveno



Oshkosh - Donna Kleveno, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Oshkosh. Donna was born November 18, 1930 in Two Rivers, WI to the late Dean and Florence Barber.



Donna married Charles D. Kleveno in July 1951 at the First Congregational Church in Two Rivers. She worked as attendance secretary at Oshkosh North High School until retirement.



Donna was a lifelong Green Bay Packer football fan and Stockholder. Throughout the years, she collected an impressive array of Packer collectables that she enjoyed showing to her family.



Donna loved to bake, especially around the holidays and family gatherings and always appreciated a good martini. She was an honored 50 year member of the P.E.O. Sisters in WI, was an avid swimmer, loved playing bridge with her group of close friends, and sitting on her front porch greeting neighbors on a nice day. Donna's family (especially her grandkids) were always most important to her.



Donna is survived by one son; Dean Kleveno of Fredericksburg, VA, two daughters; Kris Sweeting of Pickett, WI and Kim Sellers of Littleton, CO, two sisters; Nancy Willard of Oshkosh and Sally Tomchek of Two Rivers, and six grandchildren; Clay Sweeting, Hannah Sweeting, Elizabeth Kleveno, Colleen Kleveno, Rachel Sellers and Naomi Sellers.



Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband; Charles Kleveno and son; Michael Kleveno.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be postponed to a later date.









