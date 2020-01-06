Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Christ
2450 W 9th Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Christ
2450 W 9th Ave
Donna M. Daniels


1930 - 2020
Donna M. Daniels Obituary
Oshkosh - Donna M. Daniels, age 89, passed away on January 2, 2020 in Oshkosh. She was born on July 22, 1930 to the late Arthur and Ardene (Sawallish) Beckman.

Donna worked as a licensed practical nurse throughout her life at the Wautoma Hospital, Wild Rose Nursing Home, Juliette Manor and Bethel Home. She enjoyed helping out at her church, Good Shepherd Lutheran, and loved to sing in a choir in Redgranite. Donna was also passionate about gardening, cooking and reading.

Donna is survived by her four sons Philip (Maria), Donald (Renee), Ronald (Adriena) and James; daughter LuAnn Daniels; brother, James Beckman; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, JoAnn Stutzman, one brother, Richard Beckman one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

A funeral service for Donna will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Christ (2450 W 9th Ave) on January 11, 2020 at 11AM with Rev. Greg Koepsell officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9AM until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park following the service.

The family asks that, instead of flowers, you make memorials out to .

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
