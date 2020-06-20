Oshkosh - Donna Mae Rasmussen, 90 went to her Lord at Bethel Home, Oshkosh, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 with her family at her side. Donna was born on June 16, 1930 to the late Fredrick Sr and Norine Wetterau. She married Earl Rasmussen on June 16, 1951 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church where they met and were lifetime members.At Our Savior's, Donna served as the church organist for 43 years. She was active in Alter Guild, the Elizabeth Bible Study Circle, Church Choir, Koinania Group, and the Time that Binds Quilting Club.Donna and Earl owned and operated Sunset Gardens on Knapp St. They grew and sold fresh produce and flowers for 47 years. While raising 6 children, Donna held several other jobs throughout her life, including Rockwell International, Collins Truck Stop, teaching drapery making at Fox Valley Tech, Fields Restaurant, Fernau's Greenhouse, and a crossing guard for the Oshkosh School District. She also created custom draperies for Boston Stores and JC Penny.At an early age, Donna took dance lessons at Del Wright Dance Studio. She, along with her older brother and sister, would perform in various tap and roller skate dance productions and competitions. She carried on this talent and interest with Earl, belonging to the Timber Toppers Square Dance club. Donna was always the first at a wedding to get out and polka. Donna was a member of the Oshkosh Civic Symphony where she played the oboe, until her first son was born. Earl and Donna were members of the Fox River Valley Gladiolus Society, winning many first prizes in competition. The Rasmussen family were members of the Wee Three 4-H club, where she was a leader for many years. She donated blood for several years as well as volunteered at Mercy Medical Center. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, cross-stitch, puzzles and playing cards.Donna is survived by her five sons, Donald (Sally), Joel, Jeffrey (Kathleen), Larry (Debbie), Paul (Vicky), and her daughter Marilee (Mike) Pelko. She was loved by her twelve grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild.Donna was preceded in death by the love of her life, Earl Rasmussen (2012), a sister Gene Norkofski, a brother Fred Wetterau Jr, and her parents.The celebration of life for Donna will be at Konrad-Behlman Westside Funeral Home (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at 11:30AM. A visitation will be held from 9AM until 11AM. A burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.