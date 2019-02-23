|
|
Donna Mae Rudolph
Ripon - Donna Mae Rudolph, age 88, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Ripon Medical Center.
Donna was born on September 20, 1930, in Berlin, WI, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Wiesendanger) Cook. She lived in Green Lake, WI, before moving to Ripon, where she began working at Ripon Knitting Works. She spent her childhood fishing and swimming on Big Green Lake. On October 14, 1950, Donna married Norman Rudolph, who passed away in 2015. She retired from Ripon Foods in 1994 after working there for 35 years. After retirement, Donna and Norman enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, day trips around the state, and especially going to grandchildren's activities and events. She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Julie (Dave) Nickels and Sharon (Steve) Mielke; grandchildren, Richard (Samoyah) Wooton, Kirsti (Tyler) VandenWyngaard, and Kayla (Dominick Utrie) Nickels; great-grandchildren, Audyn and Clark VandenWyngaard; three sisters, Gwen Geiger, Glorian Leto, and Ora Butzlaff; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Edna Cook, her husband, Norman Rudolph; a brother, Ron Cook; and two sisters, June Hayatt and Carol Pierce.
Visitation for Donna will be held from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI, 54971.
A funeral service for Donna will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, with Pastor Clay R. Salmela officiating. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park & Mausoleum in Oshkosh, WI. Memorials in Donna's name may be directed to the VFW, 133 E. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI, 54971.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 23, 2019