|
|
Donna May Bartow
Oshkosh - Donna May Bartow, 86 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday April 17, 2020. She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on May 11, 1933, daughter of the late Herman and Marie(Heinzl) Voelkel. She married Edward Bartow on October 10, 1953 at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Oshkosh.
Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and was always available to help others with their sewing projects.
Donna was a life-long member of St. Jude(St. Vincent) parish in Oshkosh and was active in The Christian Women Society. She worked in the printing division at Miles Kimball Company for many years building many lasting friendships.
Donna is survived by her children, Michael(Donna) Bartow, Columbus, GA, Cynthia(Patrick) Wolf, Oshkosh, Pamela Bartow, Oshkosh, and Gregory(Ann) Bartow, Ottumwa, IA, grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Tara, Jessica, Adam, James, and Edward, great grandchildren; Margaret, Charlotte, Genevieve, and Madeline, sisters-in-law Shirley Bartow, Margaret Volkman and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, brothers, Richard and Daniel Voelkel, sisters, Carol Paulick and Barbara Voelkel, inlaws, Robert and Justina Bartow, Marie and Jake Nikolaus, John, Robert, Arthur, and Marian Bartow, Gert and Joan Voelkel and Stanley Paulick.
Private family committal services will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020