Donna Resheske
Oshkosh - Donna Marie Resheske, age 88, of Oshkosh passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019 at Eden Meadows in Oshkosh. Donna was born in Oshkosh on December 26, 1930 the daughter of John Carroll and Esther (Baier) Swenson. She married Edwin Resheske in Oshkosh on July 5, 1952. She was employed for many years at ADVOCAP as a supervisor. She was a faithful member of St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church).
Donna is survived by her daughter, Cyndi (Gary) Stahowiak of Oshkosh. Two sons, Dan (Lori) Resheske of Little Chute and Mike (Pat) Resheske of Richland Hills, TX. One sister, Dorothy Fredrick of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Bob Stahowiak, Corey (Brett) Merckx, Angie (fiancé Tom McGwin) Stahowiak, Kimberly Resheske, Kyle Resheske, Jennifer (Jason) Countryman and James Jenkins. Great grandchildren, Zach and Josh Stahowiak, Megan and Ethan Merckx, Isiah Stahowiak, Elaine, Sophie and Lydia Nowicki and Camryn Barker. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin in 2002, one sister, Betty and one brother, Richard.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 am at St. Jude Parish (Sacred Heart Church). Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9 am until the time of Mass. Committal services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Oshkosh.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Eden Meadows Greenhouse and Hospice for the tender loving care you gave our Mom. You all are truly angels here on earth.
"Safely Home I am home in heaven, dear ones; Oh, so happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty In this everlasting light, All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, Safely home in heaven at last. Then you must not grieve so sorely, For I loved you dearly still; Try to look beyond earth's shadows, Pray to trust our Father's will. Oh, Most Pure Heart of Mary, inflame our heart's with love for the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Our Father Hail Mary."
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 30, 2019