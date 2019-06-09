|
Doreen Kay Steinhilber
Oshkosh - Doreen Kay Steinhilber went to be with our heavenly Father on June 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with early onset dementia. Doreen was born to parents Roland and Linda Steinhilber on September, 5, 1948 in Oshkosh, WI. She grew up as the middle child of three and attended Oshkosh West High School.
Doreen had a big heart, especially towards animals. As a child she would often bring home strays of all kinds - from turtles, to a variety of insects, to dogs. Many found forever homes on Hubbard Street. From a very young age, Doreen was a confirmed Packers' fan often sitting with the guys rooting on the team. Gold and green ran through her veins her entire life.
Doreen attended McConnell Business School in Minneapolis, MN. After graduation, the Rocky Mountains called her to move to Colorado, and there is where she made her home. She established herself easily in the Denver area. Doreen was an adventurous woman with a true lust for life. She was a self-taught artist, drummer and student of the scriptures. Doreen loved the Lord. She dedicated her life to sharing the love of Jesus with others. She was very active in her church where she played the drums on most Sundays.
Doreen is survived by her brother, Gary Steinhilber of Oshkosh, WI; her sister, Debra (Steinhilber) Worby of Parker, CO; brother-in-law, David Worby; niece, Lindsay (Worby) Stover; nephew, Joshua Worby; nephew-in-law, Austin Stover; great niece and nephew, Adelynn and Lawson Stover. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, many relatives and beloved animals.
A private ceremony to celebrate Doreen's life will take place at the Garden of the Gods, Colorado. Final arrangements have been made through Ponderosa Valley Funeral Services, ponderosavalleyfunerals.com. The family is grateful for your condolences and prayers. We do not consider this good-bye, as we know we'll see Doreen again in our eternal home!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 9, 2019