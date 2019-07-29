|
Doreen Mae Shafer
Pewaukee - Doreen M. Shafer was born on July 16th, 1931 and passed away peacefully with family by her side Friday, July 26th. Doreen is survived by her daughter Kathy McCormack (Dan), son Ken Quant, (Melissa Suring) and her granddaughter Anne McCormack. Doreen was preceded in death by two husbands Richard Quant and Raymond Shafer.
Doreen spent much of her life in Oshkosh, WI before moving closer to her children in the Milwaukee area in 1995. A member of the Oshkosh High School's class of 1949, she married Richard afterward and had two children. After working various jobs throughout the 50s and 60s, she began a long and successful career with Wisconsin Bell in the early 70s. There she became President of the local branch of The Telephone Pioneers and was an active member of the Oshkosh Business Women's Club.
She retired in 1991 and moved to the Lake Country area in the western suburbs of Milwaukee shortly afterward. There she mostly enjoyed making new friends and spending time with family. She loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with loved ones was important to her. Doreen also enjoyed painting, a bit of traveling, her church community, and just going out and talking to strangers in hopes of making another new friend. In the later years, she was pivotal in the coordination the monthly "Glenda's Gals" gatherings of her newer friends in the area.
A celebration of Doreen's life will be held at St. Joan of Arc Parish 120 Nashotah Rd., Nashotah, WI on Friday August 2nd. Visitation from 4PM to 6PM will be followed by a Mass of Christian burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joan of Arc Parish or the Wisconsin Humane Society are appreciated.
Doreen's family would like to thank the entire Staff at Angel's Grace Hospice for their outstanding compassionate care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 29 to July 31, 2019