Oshkosh - Doris Elaine Troiber, age 96 of Oshkosh, passed away at Bethel Home on Friday, July 26, 2019. Born on December 27, 1922, she was the daughter of Frank and Flora (Abraham) Koffke. Doris married Robert Joseph Troiber on May 1, 1943.
Doris worked for Paine Lumber Co. for many years until its closing in 1983. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband and volunteering with her church group. She always looked forward to spending time with her friends and relatives, and cooking Sunday dinner for her family.
Doris is survived by her son, Robert (Mary) Troiber; grandsons: Jim (Paula) Troiber and Matt (Kris) Troiber;11 great-grandchildren; sister: Julaine Hanneman; several nieces and nephews. Doris is further survived by many special friends, including Grace Hagene, Elaine Bradley, Ken Jolin, Shirley Zumstien, and Dave Schettle.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband; sisters: Millie Karkula and Edith Wilson; brothers: Marvin and Gordon Koffke; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Stadler, Elsie Fasel, Janet Troiber; brothers-in-law: John Troiber, Romie Fasel, Eugene Hanneman, Byron Wilson, Alois Stadler; nieces: Patty Smit, Janniece Rohen, Carla Bonk; nephews: Tom Hanneman and Jerry Fasel.
A funeral service for Doris will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W 9th Ave. with Pastor Brad Dokken officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to .
The family would like to give a very grateful thank you to the wonderful staff at Gabriel's Villa, Eden Meadows, Ascension Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital and Hospice, and Bethel Home. Our mother couldn't have asked for such great care and compassion.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 27 to July 28, 2019