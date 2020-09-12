Oshkosh - Doris M. Crane, age 95, passed away peacefully at the Waterford assisted living building #3 on September 11, 2020 from congestive heart failure. She was born September 3, 1925 in Grand Rapids, Michigan the first of six children to the late Edward A. and Johanna J. (Klompstra) Watson. Doris just celebrated her 95th birthday with her family. She was so proud to be 95.As a teenager, Doris moved with her family to Oshkosh when her father started working as a salesman for Holland Furnace. She married her high school sweetheart John "Jack" G. Crane on January 3, 1946 in Oshkosh. They were married 62 years when Jack passed away on May 20, 2008. Doris was a beautician in Oshkosh before her two children were born. She then became a full-time homemaker until her youngest son was in high school. She then worked for the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern as an ad inserter. There she made many wonderful friends that have continued their friendships for life.Doris and Jack loved to go camping with his sister Frances Ostertags family. They also loved dancing to big band music. Doris made the very best cookies. Her recipes were often copied but the results were never as good as hers.She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a people person and loved making people feel special with her kind words and actions. She had many friends who loved her and had a lifelong special bond with her four sisters: June, Vervaine, Gloria, and Darlene. They were THE WATSON GIRLS.At the age of 91 she moved from her home to Waterford Assisted Living. She absolutely loved it there and enjoyed being an active participant in cookie decorating and making crafts. Doris had a special place in her heart for Lisa, who is the activities director at Waterford.Throughout her time in Oshkosh Doris was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.Her memory will be cherished by her two sons, James John(Diana) Crane of Tallahassee, FL., Paul William (Pamela) Crane of Oshkosh, four grandchildren, Melissa A.(Mark) Cesario of Sheboygan, Christopher J. Crane, Bryan W. (Tianna) Fritz, and Jason M. Fritz. Her great-grandchildren: Byshop M., Celeste A. Fritz and Leland E. Crane all of Oshkosh, her loving sisters: June Binder and Vervaine Kimball, both of Oshkosh, Gloria Ayers of Pennsylvania and Darlene Brunet of Fond du Lac. She is further survived by many nieces including special niece Teresa Ostertag, nephews, and many friends especially very special friend and fellow Waterford resident Ted Doehling.Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Edward Watson.The family would like to thank Waterford Assisted Living building #3 for their wonderful care, friendship, and for making her feel like it was her home. A thank you also to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate and loving care, especially Debbie who always made her look pretty.Per Doris's wishes private graveside services will be held. Memorial condolences may be mailed to Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes.