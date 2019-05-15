|
|
Doris M. Jesse
Neenah - Doris M. Jesse, age 92, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Edenbrook of Oshkosh, with her family by her side. She was born October 7, 1926 in Tigerton, WI, daughter of the late Arthur and Clara (Blank) Polk.
Doris graduated from Menasha High School. She married Harold Jesse on June 25, 1949, in Berlin, WI. He preceded her in death on June 19, 2013.
Doris was employed with Remley & Sensenbrenner law office where she worked for Jim Cummings for 40 years until her retirement. She enjoyed golfing, taking long walks with friends and neighbors, and reading; but she especially loved spending time with her sisters.
Doris was a charter member of New Hope Lutheran Church in Neenah and very actively involved there.
Survivors include her son, John (Heidi) Jesse; daughter, Cynthia (John) Cloutier; six grandchildren: Ricky Jesse and fiancé, Amy Melander, Andy (Ashley) Jesse, Jeremy Jesse, Jace John and special friend, Michaela, Heather John and special friend, Austin Stroebel, McKenzie Jeffers; and three great grandsons: Jackson, Gerald and Carter; three sisters: Elaine Mueller, Ellen Czech, Faith (Don) Gatzke; two brothers: Bud (Carolyn) Polk, Art (Barb) Polk.
Doris was preceded in death by two sisters: Carolyn Rondensal, Lily Kretzman; and two brothers: Wally Polk, Bob Polk.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019, at New Hope Lutheran Church, 1850 American Drive, Neenah, with Rev. Jeff Prewitt officiating. The visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 AM until the hour of service. A luncheon will follow the service. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery in Clintonville. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Hope Christian School in honor of Doris.
Thank you to all family, friends and neighbors who helped providing care for Doris. To the staff at Edenbrook of Oshkosh for care, compassion and kindness shown to Doris; and to Heartland Hospice for their care in her final hours. A special thank you to Heidi, who faithfully went everyday to spend time with her buddy.
Westgor Funeral Home
205 W. Doty Ave. Neenah 722-7151
Condolences: www.westgorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 15, 2019