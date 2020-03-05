|
Doris Strehlow
Omro - Doris Strehlow of Omro, passed away March 3, 2020.
Doris (Klitzkie) Strehlow, was born November 8, 1924, to Harry and Inez (Piper) Klitzkie in Greeley, Colorado. The family moved to La Grange, WI where she resided until graduating Whitewater Teacher's College in 1946. She moved to Winneconne to begin her teaching career.
Doris met her "husband to be", Lewis "Red" Strehlow while learning to fly at Omro Ginnow Airport. Because she was a business teacher and recognized Red's office needed "help" she traded her talents for flight lessons! She took her solo flight test in December of 1945.
Doris and Red were married on June 7, 1947. They made their home in Omro, working and raising their four children, JoAnn, Germantown; Greg, St. Paul, MN; Mark (Cindy Frohrib), Omro; Kent (Judy Gaffney), Oshkosh.
In the years following Doris and Red were instrumental in organizing the Fox Skimmer Ski Club. They traveled by motor coach to ski tournaments supporting their "skiing children"!
Doris was an avid Green Bay Packer fan having attended many games. She was very proud of the UW-Whitewater sport teams; she would follow players as they advanced into pro teams and watch whenever possible.
Doris believed 4-H was important so in 1963 she organized the "Foxy Foxetts" with Mrs. MaryJane Hoger.
This was a busy time for Doris and Red, raising kids, keeping house, working in the insurance office. Traveling with the Ski Club, 4-H, being a charter member of the Omro Women Service League in 1959. She was recently recognized for 60 years of service. She was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Omro, serving in many ways.
Doris is well known for her hickory nut pies, they usually sold before they arrived at the sale!
She began teaching at Omro High School in 1967. Many students were taught typing, and later keyboarding. Doris retired in 1994.
After retiring she remained active in Omro activities, Omro Scholarship Committee, selling concessions at sport games, holding offices on the Winnebago County Retired Teachers. She organized bus trips for Nationwide tours. She volunteered and served on the board of the Omro Thrift Store, (that she helped get started), and recently volunteered at the Omro Food Pantry.
Doris was preceded in death by an infant son, Brian; her husband, Red; and her feline friend, Fritz.
She is survived by her children, her current feline friend Fluffy, other relatives, and many friends.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church 955 N. Webster Ave. Omro. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Travis Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in the Omro Cemetery.
The family would like to recognize and thank Kelly Hess and Kris Forester for their kind and com-passionate care and help with their Mom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Strehlow Family Scholarship Fund, (for Omro students). In care of Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, 230 Ohio St. Oshkosh, WI 54902.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020