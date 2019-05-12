Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Hubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Hubert


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothea Hubert Obituary
Dorothea Hubert

Oshkosh - Dorothea Anne Marie Hubert, age 101, died Thursday afternoon, May 9, 2019, at Bethel Home, in Oshkosh. She was born on May 10, 1917, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and married Roy Hubert Sr. He precedes her in death.

She is survived by a son, Roy (Patricia) Hubert Jr.; a grandson, Roy (Mary) Hubert III; a great-grandson, Devon Hubert; and a cousin, Mary Campbell. Dorothea is preceded in death by her husband and parents.

In keeping with Dorothea's wishes, funeral services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to First Presbyterian Church in Oshkosh or a charity of your choosing. Online condolence to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now