|
|
Dorothea Hubert
Oshkosh - Dorothea Anne Marie Hubert, age 101, died Thursday afternoon, May 9, 2019, at Bethel Home, in Oshkosh. She was born on May 10, 1917, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and married Roy Hubert Sr. He precedes her in death.
She is survived by a son, Roy (Patricia) Hubert Jr.; a grandson, Roy (Mary) Hubert III; a great-grandson, Devon Hubert; and a cousin, Mary Campbell. Dorothea is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
In keeping with Dorothea's wishes, funeral services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to First Presbyterian Church in Oshkosh or a charity of your choosing. Online condolence to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019