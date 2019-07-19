|
Dorothy A. Nottelson, age 94, of Oshkosh, went to the embrace of her Lord on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Bethel Home. She was born on August 8, 1924 in Sheboygan Falls a daughter of Louis and Lilly Osborn Rahn.
Dorothy lived a full life in the joy and passion of teaching (starting in Costa Rica and continuing until she was 90 years old under the Foster Grandparent program). Very early in life, her teaching led to her love of speaking Spanish and experiencing the Latino culture. Everyone experienced her teaching, whether in a classroom or in a chance conversation at the grocery store. She lived a joyous life in her enduring and profound love of music (she would wake her children singing "wake up, wake up" in her operatic voice; directed both junior and senior church choirs for many years to the total joy of the congregation; sang, performed, and worked tirelessly for the musical production company, Maestro Productions). Dorothy loved to share her passion for food, as you'd often find her planning her days around some type of meal she was looking forward to both preparing and enjoying. She lived a life of dauntless courage when faced with life's many obstacles (she passed this on to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, thousands of students and friends; she loved to raise her arm into the air, exclaiming, "I am a warrior!" and we all knew what she meant--to be strong in the face of adversity, but also to be strong and fight for those who cannot). Many took inspiration in her exuberance, her spirited life perspective, her belief in one's self, her dignity of carriage, and her confidence that success is always possible. But for all this, it was her lifelong trust and faith in the comfort of her Lord's love. "How precious is your unfailing love, O God!" Psalms 36:7
She is survived by her children Lupe(Dick) Carper, Jon(Patsy) Munoz, Patricia(Shashi Upadhyay) Champion, George Nottelson, six grandchildren Michelle(Steve)Strobel, Eric(Kari) Carper, Jody(Sandy) Munoz, Jonathon Munoz, Jennifer(Chris) Schwirtz, Stephanie Nottelson, 12 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Bernadine Christenson, Carita McIlnay, and special friend Mark Bloedow.
She was preceded in death by one brother Orlan Rahn, two sisters Elaine Buck, Marjorie Jacobson, and a grandson Karna Upadhyay.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Monday July 22, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church(2450 W. 9th Ave.) with Rev. Greg Koepsell officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the service.
A memorial has been established to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and the church choir
The family would like to thank the loving staff and residents at Bethel Home; her personal physician, Dr. Eric Duwell; and her many friends, from near and far, who sent her loving thoughts and prayers.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 19 to July 20, 2019