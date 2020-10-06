Dorothy Gallinger

Dorothy Mae (Marsh) Gallinger went home to be with her Savior on Monday, October 5, 2020, after bravely persevering through many health struggles in the last few years of her life. Dorothy was born on March 2, 1935, to the late Elmer and Mattie (Hitchcock) Marsh.
Having worked at Oshkosh Auto Parts early in her adult life, then as Secretary of the Wisconsin Sunday School Association, and as a secretary for Bethel Baptist Church for a short period, Dorothy was a dedicated, proud and lifelong housewife and mother, who loved her family and sacrificed often for them. They are her legacy.
Dorothy loved socializing with whomever she came in contact throughout her life. She loved traveling to Florida in the role of a travel guide for those going to a Christian Retreat Center in New Smyrna Beach for several years. Dorothy loved her many pets throughout the years and pampered them constantly. She was also the "Casserole Queen." When the kids were little and it was penny-pinching time, she would know how to make spam taste simply amazing and SOS
taste like a gourmet meal!
Dorothy married Robert (Bob) Gallinger on the Fourth of July, 1959. Their home church at the time, Plymouth Congregational, was unfortunately destroyed by fire just before their wedding, and thankfully they were able to move it to Christ Lutheran Church across the street. It was told (tongue in cheek) wedding guests threw firecrackers instead of rice following the ceremony!
Dorothy and Bob have one daughter, Kathryn, and two sons, Mark and Michael.
Survivors include her husband, Bob; daughter Kathryn (Fred) Glander, son Mark, son Michael, and former daughter-in-law, Tamara; grandchildren - Nathan (Mariam Mian), Alissa (Adam Streblow), Connor, and Kylee; three great-grandchildren - Arya, Adalyn, and Nadya; her niece and nephew Candice Marsh Luebke (Paul) and Randy Marsh (Cindy), along with their children; her caring brother-in-law, Charles Gallinger; and her beloved puppy, Gomer. Dorothy adored each and every one of you!
In addition to her parents, Dorothy is proceeded in death by her brothers Stanley and Richard Marsh, her close sister-in-law, Gloria Marsh, and her "besty" Dorothy Fuller whom we know greeted her along with her family in their joyous reunion at heaven's gates.
The family would like to thank Park View Health Center for the multiple times they came to Dorothy's rescue throughout her tough health ordeals over the years as she struggled with diabetes, and vascular and knee replacement crises. Their care of Dorothy particularly in the last half year - both physically and emotionally - was "super-human," especially during this COVID crisis.
The family would also like to thank Mercy (Ascension) Medical Center for their incredibly compassionate and detailed care as Mom transitioned to her permanent, heavenly home.
And lastly, the family is grateful to Linda and the ladies of Salon Fusion for making Dorothy extra-beautiful each and every week for many, many years. She cherished her trips to the salon and loved you all!
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be sent to Park View Health Center-Resident Needs Fund, or New Pawsabilities Rescue in Oshkosh, in her name.
"I would rather live my life as if there is a God and die to find out there isn't, than live as if there isn't, and die to find out that there is…" --Albert Camus
Revelations 21:4 - And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.
John 16:22 - Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you.