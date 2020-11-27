1/1
Dorothy Grundy
Dorothy Grundy

Oshkosh - Dorothy J. Grundy, age 91, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in St Charles, MO. She was born in Oshkosh, WI on November 10, 1929 to the late William and Katherine (Evers) Ternes. Dorothy was united in marriage to Floyd A. Grundy on April 7, 1951.

Dorothy graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1949. After graduating from high school, she worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company, Dr J.F. Mortell and the City of Oshkosh Board of Education in food service as a cashier for 34 years. Dorothy was a member of The Oshkosh Homemakers and the Twentieth Century Club of Oshkosh. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Oshkosh.

Dorothy and Floyd lived on a dairy farm on the north side of Oshkosh for 43 years. When they retired in 1992, they moved into town where they built their dream house. Dorothy and Floyd were married for 52 years when Floyd passed away in 2003.

Dorothy is survived by two sons: William (Debbie) of Inverness, IL and Jack (Tracy) of O Fallon, MO; three grandchildren: Jim (Courtney), Miles and Tara; two step grandchildren: Ashleigh (Bryce) Jones and Shannon Rera of O'Fallon, MO; one great grandchild, Charlotte; and two sisters, Marie Laiten of Fond du Lac, and Gertrude Postl of Oshkosh. She was further preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Floyd and a granddaughter, Katherine Grundy.

A private family interment will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Dorothy's memory to either the American Heart Association https://www2.heart.org or the American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
