Oshkosh - Dorothy Jennerjahn Schultz of Oshkosh, age 102, passed away on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at home. Dorothy was born in Oshkosh on November 1, 1917 the daughter of Paul and Ella Anderson Knaak. She married Clarence M. Jennerjahn on February 14, 1941. He preceded her in death on April 8, 1987. On September 29, 1990 she married Ralph J. Schultz. He preceded her in death on October 5, 1994.
A graduate of Mercy School of Nursing, the class of 1938, in Oshkosh. She was an American Red Cross Nurse, an honorary member of Mercy Alumni Association, a charter member of the Bethel Home Auxiliary and was the first director of Residents of Bethel Home, Oshkosh.
Dorothy was a member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, Oshkosh, a member of the Trinity Sociable's, a member of the Oshkosh Museum Auxiliary, member of AARP and NARFE.
She is survived by a son, Paul (Mary Kay) Jennerjahn, a daughter, Susan (Michael L.) Hogenson, all of Oshkosh, her grandchildren, Erik(Missy) Barlow, Bryan, and David(Danielle Dorman) Barlow all of Oshkosh, Dixie Jennerjahn of Lansing, MI, and Paul(Tami) Jennerjahn II of Holt, MI., Eric(Kelly) Rennert, Victoria(Craig) Krystek, great grandchildren, Tatum, Jenna, Lindsey, Amelia, Ella, Andrew, Erika, Thomas, Kayla, Caden, Taylor, Courtney, Deanna, Jordan, Justice, Annastsia, Jozie, Brady, Brice, Karlee, Addyson, great-great grandchildren Tate, Carter, Mason, nieces Marla, and Rose and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, one brother Robert(Jan) Knaak, and a grandson Jameson Rennert.
A Funeral service for Dorothy will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Eastside with Rev. Ronald Meier officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, the Trinity Lutheran School Sponsorship Fund, Bethel Home, or to Mercy Medical Center.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019