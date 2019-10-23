|
|
Oshkosh - Dorothy Kuklinski, age 95, went from life into eternity on Tuesday, October 22. She was born on April 23, 1924 the daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Kempinger) Lang.
She was a lifelong member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish- St. Vincent site, having been baptized there and was married on August 30, 1947.
She attended St. Vincent grade school and was a graduate of Oshkosh High School class of 1942.
On August 30, 1947 Dorothy married Francis Kuklinski and they shared 64 wonderful years together until his passing on October 10, 2011. Dorothy was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be truly missed by all of her family.
Surviving are her two sons Ron (Debbie) and Russ (Sue) Kuklinski; six grandchildren Heather (John Wesenberg), Kevin (Carrie) Kuklinski, Brian (Jamie) Kuklinski, Tommy Kuklinski, Katie (Jason Durrant) and Kimberly (Kevin Wachholz); great grandchildren Twins Marley and Carter Wesenberg, Rudy and Rylee Kuklinski, twins Trevor and Jonah Kuklinski, Evan, Isaiah and Aubry Durrant, Kylee Wachholz and step granddaughter Addyson Wachholz. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her three brothers George, Leo and Harold Lang and sister Loretta Masterson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jude the Apostle Parish- St. Vincent site, 1225 Oregon Street on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 AM. Father Louis Golamari will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until the time of service. A private committal service will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen for the love and support they gave Dorothy and her family.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019