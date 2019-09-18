|
Oshkosh - Dorothy Mae Piotter, age 90, passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Evergreen.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (West Side) at 1:30 PM with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 PM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Burdick Cemetery.
A full obituary will be posted in the Sunday edition of the Northwestern.
Arrangements are being handled by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes (920)231-1510
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019