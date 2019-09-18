Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
Dorothy Piotter


1929 - 2019
Dorothy Piotter Obituary
Oshkosh - Dorothy Mae Piotter, age 90, passed away on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Evergreen.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (West Side) at 1:30 PM with Rev. Karen Jewell officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 PM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Burdick Cemetery.

A full obituary will be posted in the Sunday edition of the Northwestern.

Arrangements are being handled by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes (920)231-1510



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019
