Murray Funeral Home
214 S Main St
Reeseville, WI 53579
920-927-5502
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Lowell, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Lowell, WI
Dorothy Schultz


1935 - 2019
Dorothy Schultz Obituary
Dorothy Schultz

Oshkosh - Dorothy M. (nee, Huber) Schultz, age 84, formerly of Reeseville, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh.

The visitation will be at Salem Lutheran Church in Lowell on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon. The funeral service will follow at Church on Monday at 12:00 noon with Rev. Jeffrey Berg officiating. Burial will be at Lowell Cemetery.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Reeseville is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 24, 2019
