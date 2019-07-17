|
Oshkosh - Douglas H. Fleischfresser (Flash), age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday July 13, 2019. Doug was born on April 12, 1961, a son to Arthur and Gloria (Swanson) Fleischfresser in Eau Claire, and grew up in Butternut. He married Lynn Mohr on July 16, 2016 in Oshkosh.
Doug earned his bachelor's degree in psychology from Concordia College-Milwaukee, a Master of Divinity from Concordia Seminary, St Louis, and a Master of Science counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Doug earned the rank of Colonel and began his military career with the Wisconsin Army National Guard in 1991, where he served as the battalion chaplain for the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment in Wisconsin's 32nd Infantry Brigade. Subsequent to that he served as Command Chaplain for a number of organizations, which culminated with his appointment as State Command Chaplain for the Wisconsin Army National Guard. In September 2018, he was transferred to his current unit position as an Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) Medical Command (MEDCOM) U.S. Army Reserve chaplain. Doug served on three active-duty deployments, including Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009-10, Operation Enduring Freedom in 2004-05 and active-duty mobilization in the Unites States for Operation Noble Eagle Immediately after the September 11 attacks. During his most recent deployment to Iraq, Doug served as the command chaplain in the International Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. His military awards include the Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal with Campaign star, Global War on Terrorism-Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces reserve Medal, as well as other federal and state awards.
Doug also served as a Pastor of Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC), and a licensed psychotherapist serving with Lutheran Counseling and Family Services in Oshkosh. He previously served as a chaplain for the Lutheran Home and Hardwood Place in Wauwatosa, as the senior pastor at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc from 2006-11, and as St. Paul's youth and family life pastor from 2003-05. Prior to that assignment, Doug was the senior pastor for Campus Ministry at Immanuel Lutheran Church Charleston, Illinois from 1998-2003. He also served as the youth and family life pastor from 1994-98 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria, Illinois, and at St. Jakobi Lutheran Church in Shawano, Wisconsin from 1990-94. His first post was at Grace Lutheran Church in Winchester, Kentucky from 1987-1990. As well as serving for the Trinity Lutheran Church and Norwalk Lutheran Church in Onekama, MI.
Doug enjoyed returning to visit the family farm in Butternut, as well as bicycling, traveling, hunting, and spending time with his beloved dog Harley.
Doug is survived by his beloved wife Lynn; son, Nikolas (Lauren) Fleischfresser; daughters, Kayla (Joshua) Jurkovich, and Whitney Fleischfresser; step-daughters, Sarah (Jarred) Bunker, and Hilary (Scott Suring) Woldt; brother, Paul (Candy) Guerrero; sister, Jolene Powell (Larry Buechner); and his grandchild, Nolan James. He is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Kevin Fleischfresser.
A Funeral service for Doug will be held on at Calvary Lutheran Church located at 2580 W. 9th Ave. Saturday July 20, 2019 at 1pm with Rev. Steve Dietzler officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10am until the time of service. Full Military Honors will be performed at the church following the funeral.
A memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from July 17 to July 18, 2019