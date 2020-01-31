|
Douglas Henry Steineke
Concrete WA - Douglas Henry Steineke, age 77, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Concrete Washington with his family by his side.
He was born September 6, 1942 in Oshkosh Wisconsin to Robert and Vilah (Jameson) Steineke.
He was married to Patty Steineke (Bochinski) on June 9, 1961 in Oshkosh and they resided there for many years until moving to Arlington, Washington in 1976. He lived in Sedro-Woolley for many years before selling his home and moving with his son in law and daughter in Concrete, Washington.
Doug enjoyed taking his grandsons fishing and doing family things. He enjoyed going to different casinos and visiting with all the people he met.
He is survived by his daughter Michele Haveman and her husband Douglas Haveman along with their children Cody and Casey Haveman of Concrete, WA; sisters Geraldine (Dixie) Miller, Phyllis Schilling, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Harold Steineke and his wife Patty Steineke.
At Douglas' request there are to be no services.
