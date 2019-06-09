Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
View Map
Oshkosh - Douglas LaCroix, age 78, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019. Doug was born to Albert and Rebeckie (Bradley) LaCroix on December 30, 1940 in Manistique Michigan.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra LaCroix; daughter, Cathie (Luke) Baith; sisters, Selena Schmidt, Doreen (Gerald) LaCroix-Gogolewski and Frani Tigert; brother, Dwaine (Barbara) LaCroix; sister-in-law Dawn LaCroix; and numerous relatives and friends.

Doug is preceded in death by his parents, brother Alfred LaCroix; two brother in-laws, Roger Schmidt & Don Tigert; nephew, Jeff LaCroix; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Doug graduated Manistique High school in 1960 and went on to work for Morgan's Door in Oshkosh for over 40 years. He will be missed by all that knew him. He was kind, good natured and never took sides. He was born in the UP and it was in his blood; he always looked forward to going back. He liked going to concerts, being on the computer, old westerns, and playing Yahtzee.

A celebration of life will be held at Fox Cities Funeral & Cremation in Oshkosh on Monday June 10th; visitation starting at 1pm and a small ceremony at 2pm. Per Doug's wishes cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 9, 2019
