Douglas Paul "Doug" Kratsch, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, from cancer. He was born on Jan. 15, 1950, in Oshkosh, Wis., the son of Carolyn (Thorndike) and Gerald P. Kratsch.
Doug moved to Madison in 1968 and immediately became involved in politics, supporting many of the state's progressive political leaders. He was elected 4th District Alderman for the City of Madison and served from 1981-1985. He held many appointed positions over the years, including being on the board for the Madison Library.
Doug began his 45 year career at the UW Hospital in the early 70's where he worked in several departments but was especially proud of his work in the Worker's Compensation Division.
He married Karla Kilian in 1984 and later adopted their son, Joe from Brazil. Doug devoted his life to Joe. They especially loved going to the farmer's market together. In addition to politics, Doug had a passion for reading, nature, wildflowers and traveling.
Doug is survived by his son, Joe; brother, Kevin; and very dear cousin, Patti (Dave) Hable; Karla (Joe) Kilian, Dan (Andrea) Krause, Darick (Heidi) Krause, Karmen (Shane) Fiest, Kelly (Noah) Campbell, Bobbi Kilian-Hovey, Adam Kilian-Hovey and Alex Kilian-Hovey; and many grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn and her husband, John; his father, Gerald; and his dear cousin, Joan.
The family wishes to thank Karla Kilian, Karmen Feist and Eric Wuennenberg for their love, help and support. The family would also like to thank the staff at UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their wonderful care.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg, at 10 a.m., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, and also from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be gifted in Doug's name to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern WI, Catholic Multicultural Center West, Amnesty International of the USA and Wisconsin Public Radio Association.
"If you can remember me, I will be with you today, tomorrow and always."
