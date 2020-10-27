DuWayne "Dewey" Alfred Bier
Pickett - DuWayne "Dewey" Alfred Bier, age 68, of Pickett, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Monday, October 26, 2020.
Dewey was born to Alfred and Agnes "Aggie" Bier in Waupun on August 6, 1952. He was confirmed at Our Saviour's United Church of Christ in Ripon and returned to the church over the last few years, being baptized by Pastor Sam of Ripon Community Church in 2018. He graduated from Ripon High School in 1970.
Losing his dad at a young age and being an only child instilled the values of hard work and family as well as the value of relationships with family and friends.
Dewey married Peggie Flanagan on May 19, 1973, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ripon. Together they had two children, Heather and Joel.
Dewey worked various jobs gaining life-long friends along the way. The Brat Hut, The Printers, The Pin Bowl and Ripon Area School District to name a few! Most notable were his years running "Dewey's Pro Shop" and at Prairie Lanes in Markesan ~ Good times were had by all! He spent the last 25 years at IPC in Sun Prairie.
Dewey had a huge heart, willing to help anyone that needed it, especially elderly family and friends, always providing a visit or car ride when he could. He recently was inducted to the Pickett Lions Club. Back in the day he was known for his slow pitch skill and a lot of celebration. He will always be remembered for his love of bowling, hunting, fishing, motorcycles and cars and his ambition to fix anything…or at least try. And he was always up for good conversation, reflecting back on the good ole' days.
Survivors include his partner, Kris Koplitz of Pickett, WI; daughter, Heather (Josh) Delforge and their children, Owen, Sydney and Lilly of Freedom, WI; his son, Lt. Col. Joel (Nicole) Bier, U.S. Air Force, and their children, Eva and Leo; ex-wife, Peggie Churchill of Santa Fe, NM. He is further survived by numerous family and friends, especially close cousin, Dennis Bier and long-time friend, John Belmont and his two cats, Skidder and Joe Buster. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Agnes and step-father, Jack Gatzke.
A private family funeral service for Dewey will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 am at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 with Pastor Sam Prellwitz officiating. You may view a livestream of Dewey's funeral service at 11:00 am at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the service has concluded. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. A memorial is being established in his name.
Due to the current health precautions/pandemic, we will have a celebration of Dewey's life open to all that knew and loved him in the warmer months of 2021.
The family would like to thank Winnebago County First Responders and Sheriff's Department as well as Pastor Sam, Nickolas and Emily Hoch for their care, help and support.
