|
|
E. Joyce (Wilms) Reid
Rockford, IL - E. Joyce (Wilms) Reid, 96, of Rockford, IL, died Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019.
Joyce was born Apr. 19, 1922 in Neenah, WI, daughter of Forrest B. and Lavina (Andersen) Wilms. She attended Lakeview one-room school and later, Oshkosh Business College. Joyce married William E. Reid on Nov. 29, 1969. He died June 16, 1985. Joyce worked as a bookkeeper/office manager for Northwestern Electrotype Co. in Menasha, WI for 29 years and remained on the Board of Directors as Secretary until she was with the company for 60 years. She worked 3 ½ years for Smith Oil Co. of Rockford and operated Bee Jay Vending Machine Co. at Jos. Behr & Sons for 7 years. Joyce belonged to Court Street United Methodist Church and volunteered at Midway Museum Center and Wesley Willows for many years. She demonstrated Soap Making in grade schools for about 15 years and enjoyed many years of golfing with Happy Hookers at Red Barn Golf Course. Joyce also enjoyed traveling many places in the world. In 2005, she issued MY DASH in an attempt to preserve genealogy and history for her family.
Surviving relatives include her step-son, Dennis A. (Debra) Reid of Raleigh, NC; brothers, William H. Wilms of Racine, WI, Phillip A. Wilms of Sun Prairie, WI, Samuel E. Wilms of Elyria, OH; sister, Kathleen Eger of Laurel, DE; 24 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Sheldon Forrest Wilms and Wallace (Corky) F. Wilms; sister, P. Elaine Sorenson.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Johns Chapel of Wesley Willows, 4141 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103 with Reverend Calvin Culpepper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wesley Willows Good Samaritan Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019