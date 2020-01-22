|
Earl Charles Watkins Jr.
Manitowish Waters - Earl Charles Watkins Jr., of Manitowish Waters, WI, formerly of Delavan, WI, passed away on January 15, 2020 at home. He was born December 16, 1937 in Oshkosh. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Laura (Beier) Watkins,Sr. and his youngest brother, Kenneth Watkins. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Scheuerman) Watkins; his brother, Ralph (Rose) Watkins, and their son Michael; sister in law, Judith Watkins and children Richard Watkins and Karry Moen and a great niece, Johanna Moen. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boulder Junction, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. A Visitation will also be held from 10:00 - 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Seefeld Funeral Home in Oshkosh, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM and inurnment at Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Sheryl Aleksinski will be interpreting both services for the deaf. Visit www.bolgerfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020