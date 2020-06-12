Earl D. Teal



Earl D. Teal, age 87, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Oakwood Manor in Oshkosh, WI. He was born in Oshkosh on February 19, 1933 the son of the late Marie (Bronson) and Roy Teal. Was married in Milwaukee to Elizabeth (Betty) Haidlinger on January 30, 1952.



Surviving is his wife Betty, son David and Jill (Retzlaff) Teal. He was preceded in death by his sisters: June Maglio and Phyllis Frazier.



Earl entered the US Naval Reserve while still in high school and later entered the US Army where he served his country for 20 years. During his career his decorations include the Bronze Star. He also received 103 awards for outstanding service, letters of appreciation, letters of commendation and civilian letters of recognition for services rendered while in active duty. He served in the infantry, G-2/3 Operations & Intelligence, and Army career counseling. Earl was promoted to M/sgt and retired at age 39. Then he took a job with Pepsi Cola Bottling Company as general sales manager. Later he worked for The PACE Corp. in Appleton as a sales and project manager. He enjoyed all hunting and fishing. Especially spending summers in Canada and winters in Pensacola Beach Fl. with his wife.



Special thanks to my good friend Mark Worm. His last wish was donating his body to the University of Milwaukee. There will not be any service.









