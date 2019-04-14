|
Earl H. McKinney
Oshkosh - Earl Harry McKinney, born on May 24, 1929 in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, to the late Melvin and Pauline (Shipley) McKinney, passed away at age 89 on April 12, 2019 at the Waterford of Oshkosh. After graduating from Washington and Jefferson College in 1951, Earl entered the U.S. Army and served his country in the Korean War. After the Army, he returned to college and received his PhD from the University of Pittsburgh. Earl began his teaching career as a Math Professor at Northern Illinois University. After 3 years there, the family then moved to Muncie, Indiana where Earl continued his career at Ball State University retiring in 1996. Earl was the loving husband of the late Nancy (MacDougal) McKinney. They were married for 66 years. In 2017 they moved to Oshkosh to be closer to family after living 55 years in Muncie, IN.
Earl is survived by his 2 sons; Earl (Susan) McKinney Jr. of Bowling Green, OH and David (Lisa) McKinney of Oshkosh, 1 daughter; Sarah (Terry) Klingenberger of Oshkosh, brother; Wayne McKinney of Pittsburgh, 4 grandchildren, Gwen Klingenberger of Larsen, Ian (Amanda) Klingenberger of Wild Rose, James (Sarah) McKinney of Columbus, OH, Daniel McKinney of Akron, OH; and 3 great-grandchildren, Dominic, Bentley, and Paige.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife; Nancy, his parents, 2 brothers, and a sister.
Earl enjoyed playing golf, vegetable gardening, and winters in Florida. He was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church of Muncie, IN. He was an avid supporter of The Muncie Mission, and a longtime volunteer at Meals on Wheels.
Per Dad's wishes, cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held at Jones Cemetery in Muncie, IN at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude and thanks to The Waterford, Hometown Hospice, and Westminister Village of Muncie.
In lieu of floral expressions, the family invites donations in Earl's name to The Muncie Mission, Muncie Public Library, Meals on Wheels, and Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019