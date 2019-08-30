|
|
Earl Pinkall
Berlin - Earl E. Pinkall, age 93, of Berlin, passed away on August 27, 2019 at ThedaCare Berlin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.
Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Earl on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin.
Burial with full military honors will be performed at Oakwood cemetery following the service.
A complete notice will follow in the Sunday edition..
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Avenue
Berlin, WI 54923
920-361-2050
FAMILY OWNED SINCE 1919
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 30, 2019