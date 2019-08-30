Services
John R Wiecki/Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin
Earl Pinkall Obituary
Earl Pinkall

Berlin - Earl E. Pinkall, age 93, of Berlin, passed away on August 27, 2019 at ThedaCare Berlin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin at 10:30 a.m. with Father David Greenfield officiating.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Earl on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin.

Burial with full military honors will be performed at Oakwood cemetery following the service.

A complete notice will follow in the Sunday edition..

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 30, 2019
