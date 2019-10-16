Services
1935 - 2019
Wild Rose - Earl Clarence Sherburn, 84, of Wild Rose, WI passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019, with his family by his side. Earl was born on September 7, 1935, in Oshkosh WI. This where he met the love of his life, Helen. They were married 60 years and raised a beautiful family. In his early years Earl raced Harley Davidson motorcycles at the Oshkosh fairgrounds and had a love for building and flying model airplanes. He mentored young men at the Neenah Boys Brigade.

He retired from Fire and Safety in Wautoma where he worked for many years. Earl enjoyed hunting, fishing, and feeding the birds. He also enjoyed gardening and took great pride in his flowers. His love for nature was shared with all. He was an avid Badger Fan and loved spending time with his family. He had a kind soul and could talk and get along with anybody.

Earl is survived by his children, Kurt (Kathy) Sherburn, Wendy (Cal) Jacobson, Lisa (Jim) Gutierrez, and Ross (Krisi) Sherburn; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Eric, Taylor, Tanner, Micayla, James, and Dalene; great-grandson, Ethan; great-granddaughter, Auburn; comfort dog, Avery; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; his parents, Clarence and Mabel Sherburn; his brother and sisters; and a grandson, Spencer Jacobson.

Earl was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He will be deeply missed by everyone that was blessed to know him. We'd like to thank his Hospice nurses for their tender loving care. A celebration of his life for close family and friends is being planned for a later date. Rest peacefully Dad - you'll forever be in our hearts.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
