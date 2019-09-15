|
|
Edmond M. DeKeyser
Neenah - Edmond M. DeKeyser, age 84, of Neenah, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 620 Division St., Neenah. Visitation will be held at the Kessler Funeral Home, 304 S. Commercial St., Neenah on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and also at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in St. Margaret Cemetery. A full obituary will follow in an upcoming edition of the paper. For online condolences, please visit: www.kesslerfh.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 15, 2019