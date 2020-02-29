Services
Edmund E. "Ed" Werch Jr.


1946 - 2020
Edmund E. "Ed" Werch Jr. Obituary
Edmund "Ed" E. Werch, Jr.

Ripon - Edmund "Ed" E. Werch, Jr., of Ripon, WI, age 73, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Ed was born June 23, 1946 in Berlin, WI, the son of Edmund E. Werch and Irene (Otto) Werch. Ed moved to the Rush Lake area in 1956 after a tornado destroyed their home in Berlin. He graduated from Berlin High School in 1964 and went on to attend college at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Ed served his country in the Army as a Medic from 1966 to 1968.

Ed married Judy Wicks from Oshkosh, WI on December 6, 1969 at St Josaphat Catholic Church in Oshkosh. He worked for Alliance Laundry (Speed Queen) in Ripon for almost 43 years, retiring as a Senior Project Engineer.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball, bowling and trap shooting. Ed also coached girls softball and boys little league in the summer. Ed and Judy were fortunate enough to travel and vacation in much of the United States, Mexico and Jamaica.

Ed thoroughly enjoyed fishing whenever he could. He also enjoyed deer hunting and turkey hunting. He was a member of NWTF (National Wild Turkey Federation) and WOW (Wings Over Wisconsin).

Ed is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Werch of Ripon; daughter, Shelley (Dana) Zills of Ripon; son, James (Christine) Werch of Ripon; grandson, Creed; granddaughter, Tessa; step-granddaughter, Rachel; sisters, Carolyn (David) Tipler of Long Lake, WI and Delores (Larry) Dorn of Neenah, WI; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Irene Werch; and sister, Arlene (Ray) Terrien of Green Bay, WI.

A visitation for Ed will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971.

A funeral service for Ed will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home with Father Jack Pfeifer officiating. Interment will follow at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI with a Final Salute with Military Funeral Honors. A memorial is being established in his name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
