Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Redgranite, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Catholic Church
Redgranite, WI
Edmund "Ozzie" Piechowski

Edmund "Ozzie" Piechowski Obituary
Edmund "Ozzie" Piechowski, 79 of Redgranite, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, Oct, 15, 2019 at Juliette Manor in Berlin. He was surrounded by the love of his family.

Ozzie is the beloved husband of Karen (nee Peterson).

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 19th. at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Jason Blahnik. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday only, prior to the Mass at St. Mark's Catholic Church.

In keeping with Ozzie's wishes, his casket will remain closed.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.

The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the family with arrangements.

(920) 566-2313



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
