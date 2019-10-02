|
Edward Alan Clasen
Winneconne - Edward Alan Clasen, age 89, of Winneconne died Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Park View Health Center in Oshkosh. He was born to the late Henry and Margaret (Dowling) Clasen on August 27, 1930, at his grandmother Dowling's home in Winneconne. Ed was a 1948 graduate of Winneconne High School. On January 5, 1952, he married Jeanne Marie Weber at St. Mary Catholic Church, Winneconne. For 34 years, Ed worked as a machinist at Rockwell International, was a postal carrier for 23 years, and for 15 years he owned and operated a Gambles Store. He was a life time member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Winneconne, and was a member of its Holy Name Society. For years Ed had been a Boy Scout leader, and he earned the Eagle Scout Bronze, Silver, and Gold Awards. He enjoyed camping with family, trout fishing, deer hunting in Wyoming, and playing cribbage and sheepshead with family and friends. Ed was always willing to help others with home building projects, and his many fruit trees were a major interest to him. For 20 years he and Jeanne spent their winters in Texas.
Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jeanne Clasen, of Winneconne; a daughter, Anne (Jeffery) Otto, of Milwaukee; a son, Edward Jr. (Bonnie) Clasen, of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Steven Edward (Jessica) Clasen, Lauren (Erik) Haapabowski, Jeffery (Kristi) Otto; sisters-in-law, Barbara Clasen, Joan Clasen, and Sharon Weber; and other relatives and friends.
Along with his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Clasen Jr. and William Clasen; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Raymond and Sylvia Weber.
Our father, grandfather, and husband lived his life with kindness, humor, fortitude, integrity, and humility. His witty humor, hearty laugh, sound advice, and Irish twinkle will remain in our hearts forever.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday at Noon at the church with Fr. Tom Long and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment will be at a later date in the Winneconne Cemetery.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 2, 2019