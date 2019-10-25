|
Edward Anderson Jr.
Town of Aurora - Edward James Anderson Jr., age 89, of the Town of Aurora, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on October 23, 2019 at his home.
He was born on September 15, 1930 in Chicago, the son of Edward Sr. and Emily (Jablonski) Anderson Sr.
He married Betty Jodarski on September 13, 1975 in Wautoma and they renewed their vows on the same date in 1995 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church of Berlin.
Edward was a mechanic for Westside garage for 13 years, then started his own business, E A Service Center where he worked on cars, CB radios and other electronics.
He was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin.
Edward enjoyed spending time with his family, he also enjoyed car shows showing off their 1968 Toronado, he was a longtime member of the Berlin Street Cruzers.
Survivors include his children, Beth Ann Pence, Jackie (Jerry) Wallace, Mikki (Dewey) Johnson, Tammy Anderson and Lenny (Marlena) Anderson; seven grandchildren, Dani Pence, Alan Pence, Nick Schmidtke, Leah Johnson, Annie, MaKaylah and Pauline Zezulka; three great grandchildren; his faithful furry companion, Suzie Q; and is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty.
A Funeral Service with the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish of Berlin with Father David Greenfield officiating and burial will follow in the Saint Michael's Catholic Cemetery of Berlin.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Edward on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of downtown Berlin, just prior to leaving for the services at church.
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
920-361-2050
To sign the online guestbook, further info or to view his life memories video go to:
wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019