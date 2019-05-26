|
|
Edward Dimpfl
Oshkosh - Edward T. Dimpfl, age 71, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday afternoon, May 21, 2019, at Park View Health Center. Born on May 21, 1948, in Oshkosh, the son of Joseph and Louise (Weiner) Dimpfl, Ed served his country with the US Army.
He started his working career with Duo-Safety Ladder Corp in Oshkosh before becoming a paint technician with Oshkosh Truck until 1997. Later he was a supervisor at PSI, was employed at Georgia-Pacific, and retired in 2013 from Miles Kimball. Ed was a member of the Corvette Club and Oshkosh VFW. He enjoyed NASCAR events, playing cribbage, and Friday night fish-fries. Ed enjoyed working with the military vehicles at the Military Veterans Museum and Education Center and would drive a jeep during parades.
Survivors include his long-time friend, Sandy, and her family, along with nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Joseph and George.
Private memorial services were held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 26, 2019