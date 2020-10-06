1/1
Edward F. "Eddie" Schlichting Jr.
1937 - 2020
Oshkosh - Edward F. Schlichting, 83 of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a two-time lung cancer survivor whose life was shortened after a battle with COPD.

Eddie was born on August 27, 1937 in Oshkosh to the late Edward and Ella Schlichting. For eight years his brother Richard and Eddie ran 6th Street Flyers. Then along with his wife Barb, Eddie opened B&E Lounge which they operated for over 22 years. He was a member of the tavern league and Ohio Street Civic Association.

On November 14, 1992 Eddie married Barbara Gohlke. They enjoyed traveling and following his favorite band "The Delrays". For anyone that knew him well knew how much he loved to dance. He would light up the dance floor and have an audience of people dancing with him or watching his moves. He loved to play Sheep Head with his son, Scott, and friends.

Through the years of owning his bar he met many wonderful friends who became his "B&E family" that supported him and made many memories along the way. Eddie truly loved life and had a bright personality and comical sense of humor that always shined among all who loved him.

Eddie is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his fur baby, Katie, his children, Cathy (Steve) Hoffman, Kimberly (Brad) Benedict, Scott (Dana) Schlichting, Wanda (James "Hoock") Hoch; grandchildren, Travis, Amanda, Jeff, Aryana, Tyler, Kayla, Tiffany, Ashley and Justin; great-grandchildren, Austin, Maribel, Breanna, Aiden, London, Lucian, Vinnie, Katlyn, Mason; four siblings, Russ (Chris) Schlichting, Bill (Alexis) Schlichting, Shirley (Vernon) Staerkel, Peggy (Mark) Potter; brother-in-law, John (Susan) Gohlke; nieces, Camilla (Shad) and family, and Katie Gohlke.

In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Janice; brothers, Richard and David; father-and-mother-in-law, Jake and Shirley Gohlke; brother-in-law, Robert Gohlke; his dearly missed fur baby, Valentine.

A funeral service for Eddie will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. CDC guidelines will be followed by use of masks.

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about "dancing in the rain"!






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
OCT
10
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
What a wonderful man. Loved by all that new him. He will be missed. Keep on dancing, Eddie.
Don & Sue Beyer
Acquaintance
October 6, 2020
Barb, our deepest sympathies go out to you in these hard days. I truly will miss Eddie’s spirit. Every time I saw him, I knew he’d make me smile. Praying for you and your family, Lenny and Trudy Eckstein
Trudy
Friend
October 6, 2020
Deepest condolences for Barb and all of Eddie's family.
Eddie was a part of my youth at 6th Street Flyer and then later on as his nurse in the past couple of years. Sweet man with a beautiful smile who always made me laugh and gave the best hugs.
May all the great memories you have bring you comfort in the days and years to come.

Tracey Reinders
Tracey Reinders
October 6, 2020
Barb, you’re in my thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. I only met Eddie a few times when out with Bob ( your brother). But I remember him as a thoughtful, kind man with a great sense of humor. Russel John Kloiber
Russel Kloiber
Friend
October 6, 2020
May I have this dance for the rest of my life. Will miss you dad. Love your daughter, Kim❤❤
Kimberly Benedict
Family
October 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers with the family. Many fond memories of his dance moves and friendly smiles
Beaver Delray & Cheryl
Friend
October 2, 2020
Barb I am sorry for your loss. Sending prayers
Mary Gohlke
