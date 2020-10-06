Oshkosh - Edward F. Schlichting, 83 of Oshkosh, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a two-time lung cancer survivor whose life was shortened after a battle with COPD.Eddie was born on August 27, 1937 in Oshkosh to the late Edward and Ella Schlichting. For eight years his brother Richard and Eddie ran 6th Street Flyers. Then along with his wife Barb, Eddie opened B&E Lounge which they operated for over 22 years. He was a member of the tavern league and Ohio Street Civic Association.On November 14, 1992 Eddie married Barbara Gohlke. They enjoyed traveling and following his favorite band "The Delrays". For anyone that knew him well knew how much he loved to dance. He would light up the dance floor and have an audience of people dancing with him or watching his moves. He loved to play Sheep Head with his son, Scott, and friends.Through the years of owning his bar he met many wonderful friends who became his "B&E family" that supported him and made many memories along the way. Eddie truly loved life and had a bright personality and comical sense of humor that always shined among all who loved him.Eddie is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his fur baby, Katie, his children, Cathy (Steve) Hoffman, Kimberly (Brad) Benedict, Scott (Dana) Schlichting, Wanda (James "Hoock") Hoch; grandchildren, Travis, Amanda, Jeff, Aryana, Tyler, Kayla, Tiffany, Ashley and Justin; great-grandchildren, Austin, Maribel, Breanna, Aiden, London, Lucian, Vinnie, Katlyn, Mason; four siblings, Russ (Chris) Schlichting, Bill (Alexis) Schlichting, Shirley (Vernon) Staerkel, Peggy (Mark) Potter; brother-in-law, John (Susan) Gohlke; nieces, Camilla (Shad) and family, and Katie Gohlke.In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his sister, Janice; brothers, Richard and David; father-and-mother-in-law, Jake and Shirley Gohlke; brother-in-law, Robert Gohlke; his dearly missed fur baby, Valentine.A funeral service for Eddie will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Dr. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of the service. CDC guidelines will be followed by use of masks.Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about "dancing in the rain"!