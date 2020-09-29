1/1
Edward H. Albrecht Jr.
Edward H. Albrecht Jr.

Van Dyne - Edward H. Albrecht Jr., 81, of Van Dyne, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.

He was born at the family farm in Eldorado, on July 15, 1939, the son of Edward and Verona Henke Albrecht. He served in the United States Army. Edward was a dairy farmer all his life and loved farming. He enjoyed playing checkers and sheepshead.

He is survived by his brother Robert Albrecht of Van Dyne, his sister Carol Albrecht of North Fond du Lac, his sisters-in-law: Ruth Albrecht of Eldorado and Kaye Albrecht of Oshkosh, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Arno (Bess), David, Wilbur (Betty), Dale (Pat) and Rienhardt "Riene"; his sisters: Laverna Albrecht, Holdina (Karl) Koudal, Luella (Clarence) Schumacher, Lois (Vern) Thelke and a sister in law Joann Albrecht.

Vistation: Friends may call on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:30 PM at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac. Inurnment will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Nekimi.

Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
